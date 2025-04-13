International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $235.49 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

