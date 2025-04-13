Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $3,833,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 42,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,332.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 340,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,464,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $493.60 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.72 and a 200-day moving average of $532.36.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

