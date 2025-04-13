Invesco Ltd. Acquires 97,811 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,811 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.57% of Korn Ferry worth $124,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $51,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $42,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,050,000 after buying an additional 281,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,133,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,458,000 after buying an additional 184,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,727,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $64.01 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 41.29%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.