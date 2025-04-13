Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 721,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,997,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Reddit as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reddit by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Reddit by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after buying an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $271,539,000.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07. Reddit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $230.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.85.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total value of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,407.35. This trade represents a 44.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,445,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,593,902.64. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,794 shares of company stock worth $89,386,704 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDDT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Reddit from $215.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

