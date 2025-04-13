Invesco Ltd. Buys 99,030 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.65% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $147,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $147.10 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.70.

Get Our Latest Report on INSP

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.