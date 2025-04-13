Invesco Ltd. Has $128.09 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.18% of Stifel Financial worth $128,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $82.12 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average is $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SF

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.