Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,276,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,935 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.78% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $132,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $37.73 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

