Invesco Ltd. Purchases 2,180,541 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180,541 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.90% of Brixmor Property Group worth $160,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 912.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 290,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,000,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,525,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after buying an additional 58,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.60%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

