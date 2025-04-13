Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.36% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $120,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,568,000 after buying an additional 913,104 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after acquiring an additional 605,844 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,249,000. Finally, Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,249,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 277.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

View Our Latest Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.