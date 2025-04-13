Invesco Ltd. Sells 50,297 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $152,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,320,000 after purchasing an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $4,875,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

