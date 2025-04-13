Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,023 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.90% of Generac worth $175,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $110.15 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.14. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

