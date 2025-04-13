Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.8% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $454.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.33 and a 200-day moving average of $502.44. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

