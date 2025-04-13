Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,466,000 after acquiring an additional 116,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after buying an additional 393,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,167,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,845 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2014 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

