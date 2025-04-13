iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after buying an additional 1,150,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

