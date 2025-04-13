iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2025

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after buying an additional 1,150,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.