iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,316 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 23.8% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 287,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.