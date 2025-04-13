Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,921,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Excelerate Energy

About Excelerate Energy

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.