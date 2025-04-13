Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 191.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $418,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 105,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $9,987,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $54.44 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

