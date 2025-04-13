Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $31,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,601.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,484,670. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $58.70 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

