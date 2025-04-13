Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hershey by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $165.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $211.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.