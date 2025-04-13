Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.38% of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of GLDI opened at $164.10 on Friday. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.45 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.96.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $2.8691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.89. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is currently 205.19%.

(Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.