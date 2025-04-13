JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $28.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVCR

NovoCure Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.65.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.30 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in NovoCure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,873,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,442,000 after buying an additional 951,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,815,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,503,000 after acquiring an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $81,643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NovoCure by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,284,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 360,841 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.