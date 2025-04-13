JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Price

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $82.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,448,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,346,000 after buying an additional 672,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,637,000 after acquiring an additional 630,255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 47,124.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 425,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after acquiring an additional 424,118 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 477.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 197,598 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

