JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $98.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.24 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 855,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,565,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,338,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

