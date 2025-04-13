JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.34 and last traded at $48.49. 2,196,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,103,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

