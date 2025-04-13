Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5684 per share on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 66.3% increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.34.

JBAXY stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

