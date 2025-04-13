Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Position Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kanzhun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.32. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

