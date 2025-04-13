Katana Capital Limited (KAT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on May 8th

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KATGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

