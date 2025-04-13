Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPFree Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of COPT Defense Properties worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 376,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after buying an additional 710,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $16,063,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 762,840 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.92.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 99.19%.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

