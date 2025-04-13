Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Northrim BanCorp worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRIM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp

In related news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $40,398.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,827.62. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $91.72.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.72. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.50 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northrim BanCorp

About Northrim BanCorp

(Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.