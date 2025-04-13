Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 215,636 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 309.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,636 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of USCB Financial worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in USCB Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 57.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

USCB stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

