Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 5,463 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Palomar worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 210,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,637,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 455,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after acquiring an additional 71,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $147.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLMR

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $29,457.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,437.08. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 371 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $37,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,352.99. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,422 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.