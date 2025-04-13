Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $417,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,252.58. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. This represents a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.