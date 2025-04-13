KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.