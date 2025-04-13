Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VGT opened at $520.14 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $573.63 and a 200-day moving average of $601.62.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

