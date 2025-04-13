Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of VGT opened at $520.14 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $573.63 and a 200-day moving average of $601.62.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
