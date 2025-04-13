Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $475.11 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.03 and its 200-day moving average is $500.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

