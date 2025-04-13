Keystone Financial Group Buys 143,744 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 196.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,744 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

T opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

