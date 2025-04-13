Keystone Financial Group Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.51 and its 200-day moving average is $179.00.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

