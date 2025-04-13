Keystone Financial Group Invests $33.83 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 384,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,827,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $78.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

