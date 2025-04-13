Keystone Financial Group Invests $4.49 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $497.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

