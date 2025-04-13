Keystone Financial Group Makes New $6.92 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VUG opened at $360.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.66 and a 200-day moving average of $400.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

