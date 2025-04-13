Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 4.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 83,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 247,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile



Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.



