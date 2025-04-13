KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 2.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

