Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.12% of Koppers worth $20,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Koppers by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Koppers by 345.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Koppers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

About Koppers

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.