LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,734 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of LandBridge worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 233,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $82.00 target price on shares of LandBridge and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

LandBridge Price Performance

LB stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. LandBridge Co LLC has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

LandBridge Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

