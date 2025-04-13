Legal & General Group Plc Buys 109,184 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,184 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.55% of OGE Energy worth $45,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

