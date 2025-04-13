Legal & General Group Plc Buys 16,901 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,195,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 5.78% of OneSpan worth $40,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSPN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $44,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OneSpan by 177.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 708,020 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in OneSpan by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 219,813 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 187,970 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OSPN opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.03. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

