Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,046 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.09% of Ambarella worth $32,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 736.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after buying an additional 295,606 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,299,473. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,595.50. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,328 shares of company stock valued at $662,867. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.86. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

