Legal & General Group Plc Has $34.44 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170,739 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of JD.com worth $34,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.