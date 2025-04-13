Legal & General Group Plc Has $35.05 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.57% of Cognex worth $35,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,153,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cognex by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $23.95 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

