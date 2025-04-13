Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560,939 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.39% of Pan American Silver worth $29,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 156.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 108,039 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 4.1 %

PAAS stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

